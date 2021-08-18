Malaysia hits new high of 22,242 Covid-19 cases today

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia notched another new Covid-19 record with 22,242 new cases today.

The last record was 21,668 cases on August 11.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country to 1,466,512.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor maintains hold on the top spot for highest number of cases detected per state, at 6,858.

Eight other states also reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. They are Sabah (2,413), Penang (1,867), Kedah (1,852), Kuala Lumpur (1,587), Johor (1,477), Sarawak (1,403), Kelantan (1,351) and Perak (1,036).

