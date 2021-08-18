JKJAV: Nearly 29 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday

A man receives his Covid-19 jab at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s drive-through vaccination centre in Penang July 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A total of 28,837,742 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday (Aug 17).

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) through an infographic shared on its official Twitter informed that 17,437,286 individuals received the first dose while 11,400,456 individuals the second.

In terms of percentage, 53.4 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose while 34.9 per cent have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 17 Ogos 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/S2rw4Lm1r4 — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination rate, a total of 525,111 doses were administered yesterday as compared to 501,776 doses on Monday, with 184,972 being the first dose and 340,139 the second dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccinations to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. — Bernama