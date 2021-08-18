Covid-19: Over 400 spa, foot massage operators to receive RM1,000 one-off assistance, says Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture said in a statement today that all recipients were registered under associations accredited by Motac. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Over 400 spa and foot massage centre operators have been targeted to receive the RM1,000 one-off aid under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) said in a statement today that all recipients were registered under associations accredited by Motac, namely the Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA) and Malaysian Association of Wellness and Spa (MAWSPA).

Those who qualify can apply online at the following link http://www.motac.gov.my/PrihatinMOTAC21_Spa starting tomorrow. The dateline for applications is September 6.

“Motac urges all operators who qualify to immediately apply for the assistance offered to reduce their burden due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Currently, there are around 400 spa operators under AMSPA and 269 foot massage centre operators under MAWSPA. — Bernama