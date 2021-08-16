Umno president, senior party leaders met ahead of Muhyiddin’s resignation; Bersatu meeting soon

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (left) together with Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal leaving the Bersatu office in Petaling Jaya, August 16, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi held a meeting with senior leaders aligned to him at the party headquarters today, just as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was announcing his resignation.

The meeting was held at 3pm, ahead of Muhyiddin’ national address after tendering his resignation letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Umno political bureau meeting was attended by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, Wanita chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

At the time of writing, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is scheduled to have its party meeting at Publika.

Muhyiddin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the PN coalition in tatters.

Earlier today, he had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and tendered his resignation as prime minister and that of his Cabinet.

In a statement, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that Muhyiddin will now serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor, who commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat, is appointed from among the MPs.