Najib says suing Muhyiddin over claims of demand to interfere in court cases

The former prime minister said he was forced to take legal action as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has so far refused to substantiate the allegations or lodge a police report over the claims as challenged. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he has instructed his lawyers to start defamation proceedings against caretaker prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over the latter’s claim of demands for him to interfere in ongoing court cases.

The former prime minister said he was forced to take legal action as Muhyiddin has so far refused to substantiate the allegations or lodge a police report over the claims as challenged.

On Facebook, Najib said Umno has gone as far as preparing a police report on Muhyiddin’s behalf after the latter did not file a formal complaint over the allegations he made during a special address to the nation.

“As such, my lawyers have presented a defamation lawsuit as well as applied for the courts to take action against Muhyiddin and (Bersatu information chief) Wan Saiful Wan Jan for contempt,” he said.

Najib went on to mock Muhyiddin’s assertion today that he had to resign as the prime minister because he could not fend off power hungry groups, reminding the latter that he was part of the defectors who brought down the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

MORE TO COME