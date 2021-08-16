Muhyiddin’s resignation widely covered by media in Singapore and Thailand

A motorcade escorting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen leaving Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — Media outlets in Singapore and Thailand widely reported the political developments in Malaysia today, where Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet resigned after the ruling coalition lost the majority support in Parliament.

Down south, Singapore’s The Straits Times’ weekday talk show – The Big Story – had picked the news along with the development in Afghanistan where Taliban had taken control of the country after seizing Kabul in just over a week.

The Big Story which was broadcast at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube today, was helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman.

Part of Muhyiddin’s 3pm televised address today was also aired during the show which was also joined by the news outlets’ Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh, who weighed in on the country’s political situation.

Among others, Teoh was asked by Hairianto what the powers of a caretaker prime minister are; and how long can Muhyiddin stay as caretaker prime minister before a successor is eventually found.

Separately, Teoh filed his report with the headlines “Malaysia’s Muhyiddin to stay on as caretaker PM until successor is appointed”. (https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysias-muhyiddin-to-stay-on-as-caretaker-pm-after-king-accepts-resignation)

He started the report with the statement from Istana Negara (National Palace) that Muhyiddin will stay on as prime minister in a caretaker capacity after the King accepted the leader’s resignation following an audience at the Palace.

At press time, his report is still in the ‘Top Stories’ under ‘Asia’ sub topics.

Meanwhile, another media outlet CNA ran a commentary by Tricia Yeoh, the chief executive officer of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs with the headline “PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation signals UMNO’s back in driver’s seat.”

Besides the commentary, CNA has its report titled “Muhyiddin Yassin appointed Malaysian caretaker PM after resignation is accepted by the king”. (https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/muhyiddin-resign-prime-minister-what-next-caretaker-2115856)

The local media here also picked stories from news agencies on Muhyiddin and the politcial developments in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, up north in THAILAND, the local media widely reported the resignation of Muhyiddin.

News reports about Malaysian prime minister expected to resign have been circulating on news portals and social media since Sunday.

Thai’s new portal such as Thai PBS, Thai Rath, Matichon Online, Post Today, Thai Posts, Prachachat reported the development after Muhyiddin announced his resignation.

English’s news portal such Bangkok Post, The Nation and Thai PBS published news on Muhyiddin’s resignation. Photos and videos of Muhyiddin’s leaving the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur was widely used by local media here.

Muhyiddin, who is president of the Bersatu party, was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister on March 1 last year following the resignation of then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 24 that ended the rule of another coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

However, things came to a head for Muhyiddin’s fragile coalition recently after UMNO, one of the key partners of PN, withdrew its support for him and PN, leaving the coalition without a clear majority. — Bernama