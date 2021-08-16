Khairy, JKJAV must continue Covid-19 vaccination efforts despite political turmoil, says former health minister

Walk-in vaccine recipients receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said both Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin and the Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) must continue their efforts to vaccinate the Malaysian population against Covid-19 amid fresh political drama in the country.

“Even with all the uncertainties in the next few days, JKJAV and Khairy’s efforts must continue.

“No qualm to say that You've DONE WELL, mitigating the many odds and despite the early setbacks and the need to keep 'innovating in problem-solving',” the Kuala Selangor MP posted on his Twitter account.

This sentiment was echoed by Permatang Pauh MP, Nurul Izzah Anwar, who said that the vaccination programme must not be impeded to ensure that Malaysians are protected against Covid-19.

“Regardless of uncertainties, the critical mission of the vaccination program must be completed in order to ensure everyone in Malaysia is protected. @JKJAV,” she said in a tweet.

The political scene is currently mired in uncertainty, with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expected to hand in his letter of resignation to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament had already been in doubt since August 3, when Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi followed through with the threat to pull his party’s support from the Perikatan Nasional government.

In a last-ditch effort, he attempted to extend an olive branch to the Opposition to avoid the vote of confidence he promised to call for in September. However, this was rejected thoroughly by Opposition parties.