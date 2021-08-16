In Sungai Buloh, man fatally shot multiple times while driving in Bukit Rahman Putra

Selangor criminal investigation department chief, SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, confirmed the 1.30pm incident and that the man succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh around 2.45pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A 42-year-old local man died today after he was shot four times while driving a red Range Rover on Jalan BRP 2/1 in Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh.

Selangor criminal investigation department chief, SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, confirmed the 1.30pm incident and that the man succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh around 2.45pm.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said briefly when contacted.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, who gave more details on the shooting added: “The motive is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should get in touch with the police at (03) 6156 1222.” — Bernama