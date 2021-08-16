All political party leaders to meet with Agong tomorrow

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2021. According to an Opposition source, the audience will be to discuss matters who should be the next prime minister following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The leaders of Malaysia’s main parties are understood to have been summoned to the Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

According to an Opposition source, the audience will be to discuss matters who should be the next prime minister following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation today.

The source also said that leaders of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties have been called, but could not verify if other Opposition parties not part of the coalition have also been called by the Palace.

Another Opposition source also confirmed the audience would be tomorrow, but did not reveal more details.

Other news outlets have also reported that the audience will involve all of the country’s major political parties and not just the Opposition.

The reports put the audience to be at 2pm tomorrow.

After the Pakatan Harapan administration collapsed last year, the Agong had also met with the party leaders before appointing Muhyiddin as the prime minister.