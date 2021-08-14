Covid-19: More than 10 million people fully vaccinated in Malaysia as of yesterday, says health minister

In terms of percentage, 71.4 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose and 43.3 per cent completed the second dose. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A total of 31.1 per cent of the country’s population or 10,144,199 people have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In an infographic post on his official Twitter, he said 16,707,566 people had received the first dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 26,851,765 as of yesterday.

In terms of percentage, 71.4 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose and 43.3 per cent completed the second dose.

On the daily vaccination rate, he said 462,860 doses were administered yesterday, with 162,182 being the first dose and 300,678 the second dose.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to contain the pandemic, which hit the country early last year. — Bernama