The 11 Covid-19 self-test kits with MoH’s approval

Gmate Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits are seen for sale at a Big Pharmacy outlet in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Health Ministry released today a list of 11 brands of Covid-19 self-test kits that have been granted conditional approval for public use.

Three brands were first reported to have been approved for public use last month. They are: Salixium Covid-19 rapid antigent test produced by Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn Bhd; Gmate Covid-19 Ag by Citymedic Sdn Bhd; and Beright Covid-19 antigen rapid test device by Medinics (M) Sdn Bhd.

The full list of the 11 brands and the types of tests are as below:

-Salixium Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva/Nasal Swab Samples)

-Gmate Covid-19 AG Salivafor Home Use

-Alltest Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Oral/Fluid)

-Beright-Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Oral/Fluid)

-JusCheck Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Oral/Fluid)

-Longsee 2019-nCov AG & Influenza A/B Rapid Co-Detection Kit (Immunochromatography_Home Based Use

-Sichuan Xincheng SARS-Cov-2 Antigen Assay

-Flowflex SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)

-Standard Q Covid-19 AG Saliva Home Test

-ProDetect Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva)

-Newgene Bioengineering Covid-19 Antigen Detection Kit