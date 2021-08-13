Covid-19: Sabah minister defends new SOP for eateries, supermarkets

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said enforcement of SOPs for restaurants (dine-ins) and supermarkets at an early stage is more in the form of education and reminders, not for the purpose of imposing penalties. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for eateries and supermarkets are part of measures taken by the state government to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement today, after receiving mixed reactions from various parties on the new SOP, allowing only fully vaccinated individuals to dine in eateries and shop at supermarkets.

“Taking into account the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state which records a high number of cases every day, it is necessary for us to take any action to reduce the spread.

“Measures to enforce the new SOPs in restaurants and supermarkets are part of those measures. It aims to create a healthy and safe environment in the retail space.

“This will provide health benefits and assurance not only to employees but also customers. This measure will reduce the risk of Covid-19 virus transmission while in restaurants and supermarkets,” he said.

Masidi also said that the government is aware that some of them in these sectors have not received the vaccine or have not been completely vaccinated.

He said it is advisable that those who have not been vaccinated immediately get the vaccine at the nearest vaccination centre (PPV).

“For employees of supermarkets, restaurants and hotels around Kota Kinabalu, they can come to the Sabah International Convention Centre PPV for vaccination purposes,” he added.

Masidi also pointed out that enforcement of SOPs for restaurants (dine-ins) and supermarkets at an early stage is more in the form of education and reminders, not for the purpose of imposing penalties.

“We hope everyone involved in this sector will get the complete vaccine within a month. Enforcement of SOP compliance will be fully implemented thereafter,” he said. — Borneo Post Online