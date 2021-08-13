Bukit Aman tells public to report overcrowding at vaccination centres

Foreign workers are seen at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) have been urged to quickly inform the police if their centres are overcrowded to enable the police to make the necessary preparations.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the move was to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to.

He cited recent incidents of the breach of SOPs at the KLCC PPV and Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons that went viral on social media.

He said the congestion at Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons was due to a misunderstanding that the premises provided walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for foreign workers.

“It would have been better if the public who had witnessed the incident report the matter to us quickly instead of recording it,” he said to Bernama.

Zainal urged the public to not viral any incidents of non-compliance of the SOPs that could lead to public disturbance, adding that they can always contact the emergency number 999 for assistance. — Bernama