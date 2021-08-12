Umno leader questioned by cops over comments on Kedah MB in Facebook post

Datuk Shahanim Mohamad Yusoff said she was summoned to the Alor Setar district police department yesterday over a Facebook post on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Umno leader Datuk Shahanim Mohamad Yusoff has been questioned by the police over comments made by the public in one of her Facebook posts.

The Sungai Petani division chief shared on her Facebook yesterday that she was summoned to the Alor Setar district police department yesterday, and had given her statement regarding the public comments that involved Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“I did not comment bad things. I did not comment offensively. I did not insult the Kedah MB either.

“I just posted a status regarding the total deaths in Kuala Muda. It was the public that made various comments,

“But this evening I was called to the police district headquarters.” wrote the former senator in a post.

She also claimed that a person who had commented on her Facebook status using the Malay word bingai — which translates to fool — spent a night in police lock up.

“Where is democracy? To God I submit,” she posted.

Shahanim also shared screenshots of herself outside a police station, and her posts regarding Covid-19 deaths in Kuala Muda.

This comes after at least three individuals were arrested for allegedly insulting the Kedah MB.

Sanusi himself recently caused controversy over a “joke” he made about Covid-related deaths.

Critics of the PAS leader, including Shahanim, have called the gesture distasteful and insensitive. Sanusi later apologised following mounting public censure.