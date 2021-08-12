Police nab two foreigners in Penang, seize drugs worth RM671,000

State deputy chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters’ and a team from Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) raided a terrace house in Bukit Tengah, 28 at 10pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 12 — Penang police detained two foreign nationals and seized various types of drugs worth RM671,000 after raiding two houses in the state last Sunday.

State deputy chief, Datuk Fisol Salleh said the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters’ and a team from Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) raided a terrace house in Bukit Tengah, 28 kilometres from here, at 10pm.

“We nabbed a 56-year-old Myanmar national and seized 18.58 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, 12 grammes (gm) eramin pill 5, 50 live A USA 9 mm Lugar bullets and 56 litres of chemical liquids.

“Also seized were drug processing equipment and weighs. An investigation revealed that the man had been renting the single-storey terrace house since two years ago at RM1,100 a month.

“Investigations also found that the man, who had been staying in this country since 10 years ago, used his rented house as a drug storage facility.

“An examination of his documents found his passport and travel document had expired in 2017,” he told a media conference here, today.

Subsequently, Fizol said the police raided a condominium in Gelugor here and detained a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman and seized syabu weighing 45.4gm from her.

He said the woman had been staying in the condominium for the past two years which she rented at RM1,200 a month.

He said she was the girlfriend of the drug distribution syndicate chief, namely, the local man who was detained in Selangor recently.

“The (two) raids conducted were follow-ups to the arrests of 10 individuals including three women, namely, a drug distribution syndicate in the Klang Valley recently.

“The two foreign nationals whom we arrested here are the members of the syndicate operating in the state since two years ago,” he said.

Fizol said the police were still conducting an investigation on the 50 bullets seized which were believed to be used by the syndicate members when conducting their activities.

“The police also seized cash in various currencies, branded wristwatches and various jewellery, worth a total RM48,730,” he said.

The man tested positive for drugs, and both of the suspects, who are not employed, were now being remanded for seven days. — Bernama