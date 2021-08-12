Perak Islamic Religious Council studying feasibility of grave recycling, says its president

Family members of Covid 19 victims watch the funeral of their loved one from outside the fence at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. In six months, the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council will present to the state government the findings of a study into a grave recycling policy. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Aug 12 — In six months, the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) will present to the state government the findings of a study into a grave recycling policy.

MAIPk president, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, said a pilot study has started at Tapak Perkuburan Islam Gurap to analyse among other things usage, death rate and local population (kariah) growth.

“We estimate that our early findings will be ready to be presented in six months so that the state government doesn’t have to open more burial sites because we forecast that the Meru site will reach (burial capacity) in 2040.

“So we will coordinate the management of the sites, which is presently done privately,” he said during a press briefing on the 218th MAIPk Conference at Kompleks Islam Darul Ridzuan today.

He said the policy is necessary for optimum and efficient use of Islamic burial land in Perak.

“The council realises that land — an economic resource — is running out day by day. Therefore, it must be prioritised for the needs of daily life.

“The time has come to educate people about reusing old and long-abandoned sites, which is being done in other places,” he said.

Mohd Annuar said the council is satisfied with the way the study is going and that it will be widened to 969 sites — covering 1,454ha — across Perak.

He said that the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) will have to set up an Islamic gravesite management unit after this to provide guidelines and procedures, including banning permanent structures which could hinder plot reuse.

On a different topic, Mohd Annuar said the Perak zakat collection as at June 30 totalled RM79.07 million, which is a drop of 23.60 per cent (RM24.42 million) compared to last year’s amount of RM103.48 million.

“During the same period, the cash waqf under Wakaf Perak Ar-Ridzuan, recorded an increase of 17.25 per cent, or RM301,497 million. The collection totalled RM2.048 million compared to RM1.747 million last year,” he said.

He said the decrease was expected due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, while the increase in cash waqf is due to the multiple remittance options.

On the 218th MAIPk Conference, he said that 19 youths were appointed to the Baitulmal Pertengahan and Baitulmal Daerah committees in line with Perak ruler, Sultan Nazrin Shah’s decree to increase their leadership role in MAIPk’s activities. — Bernama