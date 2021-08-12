Kelantan police seize drugs worth RM10.9m in Tumpat

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (2nd right) with the seized drugs at the Tumpat district police headquarters, August 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Aug 12 — Kelantan police seized 80 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and 804,000 yaba pills worth RM10.9 million after detaining a member of a drug trafficking syndicate in Kampung Kuala Jambu, here, on Tuesday.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the man, a 32-year-old unemployed local, had been under police surveillance for the past six months.

He said earlier, the suspect was arrested at 10.05am by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Kelantan police contingent headquarters in Kampung Bendang Pak Yong for possessing heroin weighing 0.1 grammes and two litres of ketum juice.

“On the same day at 2pm, the suspect took policemen to a bush area by the roadside of Kampung Kuala Jambu where the drugs were stored.

“Found during the inspection at this location were four black plastic packages containing 80kg of syabu worth RM2,880,000 and 804,000 yaba pills worth RM8,040,000,” he told a press conference at the Tumpat district police headquarters, here, today.

Shafien said the drugs was believed to be for the market outside of Kelantan and was able to supply syabu to about 400,000 people and yaba to 804,000 people.

He said the suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine was remanded for seven days from August 11 to 17.

“The suspect who has two previous drug-related records will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

He said further and detailed investigations are being done to identify others involved. — Bernama