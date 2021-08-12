In Perlis, Indera Kayangan assemblyman confirms tested positive for Covid-19

Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling is now undergoing home quarantine as instructed by the Kangar Health Office. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KANGAR, Aug 12 — Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling today confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 last Monday (August 9).

“It is with great regret that I have to announce that I have been tested positive for Covid-19,” she said in a statement here.

Gan said it was last Sunday when she found out that one of the residents she visited last week was infected with the coronavirus.

“I immediately took the Covid-19 RT-PCR test at the Gial Health Clinic on the following day and the result came back positive,” she said.

Gan is now undergoing home quarantine as instructed by the Kangar Health Office.

“The Indera Kayangan Assemblyman Community Centre will be temporarily closed. I apologise for all inconvenience caused.

“I also call on those who had been in close contact with me over the past seven days to go for Covid-19 swab test at the nearest clinic,” she added. — Bernama