Rumah Prihatin says crowd at Grand Seasons Hotel PPV due to misinformation, reluctance to disperse

People taking the Covid-19 jab during the launch of the Prihatin vaccination service at Grand Seasons Hotel July 15, 2021. The statement also stressed that Rumah Prihatin only accepts direct vaccination registrations for Malaysian citizens only, with priority given to the elderly, people with disabilities, marginalised groups and vulnerable groups. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Rumah Prihatin said a large crowd had gathered at the Grand Seasons Hotel vaccination centre (PPV) this morning after being misinformed that it offered a walk-in inoculation service for non-Malaysians.

It added that the crowd refused to leave the compound despite being asked to disperse by the police, resulting in a long line of people jammed together.

“The clip was due to a misunderstanding and news that Rumah Prihatin provides a walk-in vaccine service for non-citizens, while walk-in vaccinations for foreigners is at the Bukit Jalil vaccination centre (PPV). As a result, an unanticipated ‘rush crowd’ occurred beyond the expectations of management and enforcement.

“At the initial stage, the Rumah Prihatin took action together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to disperse them, but the foreigners still did not want to disperse, despite being given instructions and warnings. The situation was rectified with the help of PDRM and DBKL,” it said in a statement.

The statement also stressed that Rumah Prihatin only accepts direct vaccination registrations for Malaysian citizens only, with priority given to the elderly, people with disabilities, marginalised groups and vulnerable groups.

Earlier today, Dang Wangi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Noor Delihan Yahaya said the police took immediate action in response to reports of crowding at the Grand Seasons Hotel vaccination centre (PPV).

In a statement this evening, he said that the police arrived at the scene to manage the crowd until all vaccinations at the PPV were completed today, after a clip of the situation outside the PPV this morning went viral on social media.

Before that, a seven-minute clip went viral on social media showing a long line of people jammed together outside the Grand Seasons Hotel PPV while waiting to be admitted inside for their inoculations.

As Malaysia’s first charity hotel, Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons provides meals, beds, counselling services and Covid-19 vaccines to those hard hit by the pandemic.

It was set up by the Federal Territories Ministry and the Federal Territories Foundation in collaboration with Grand Seasons Hotel, Pulse Grand Hotel, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Prihatin Volunteers (PriVo).

It has had more than 1,000 guests and administered nearly 10,000 vaccine doses since opening on July 15.