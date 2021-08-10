Syarikat Air Terengganu: Water supply expected to be restored in Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu this Saturday

The water supply which was disrupted since August 2 was due to a burst pump at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 10 ― The water supply disruption involving 28,700 consumer accounts in Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu, is expected to be fully restored this Saturday.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh said, on behalf of Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU), he would like to apologise to all affected consumers for failing to restore the water supply on time (tomorrow) as initially planned.

He said more time is needed to repair the burst pump (at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu) due to strong currents and limited visibility due to murky water at the river bed over the past few days.

“The contractors and technical team have made every effort to ensure that the repair work is on schedule. However, it is expected that clean water supply will start to be distributed this Saturday,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Also present were SATU board member Burhanuddin Helmi Mohamed, National Water Services Commission Eastern Region director Azamy Abdul Aziz Abdul Aziz and Sumai Engineering Sdn Bhd director Wan Hafizul Arsyad Wan Mahyuddin.

The water supply which was disrupted since August 2 was due to a burst pump at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu. It was only 15 years old and based on the specifications; it is supposed to last up to 60 years.

Among the areas affected in Kuala Nerus are Bukit Jong, Maras, Gong Badak, Sungai Ikan, Bukit Berangan, Alur Jambu, Gemuroh, Batu Rakit, Tok Jembal, Ladang Sentosa, Alor Damak, Sultan Zainal Abidin University, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Bukit Sudu, Iron Fence, Padang Nenas, Mengabang Telipot, Tepoh, Lingai, Mengabang Telong, Padang Hangus, Bukit Wan, Wakaf Tengah and Pagar Ubi.

In Kuala Terengganu, the affected areas are Buluh Gading Masjid, Buluh Gading Dewan, parts of Banggol Peradong, Kampung Manir, Banggol Tuan Muda, Kampung Tualang, Petai Bubus, Kebor Air, Paya Datu, Teluk Menara and Jeram.

Dr Mamad said that the repair works are expected to be completed on Friday, then the water supply will be restored in stages on Saturday (August 14) while all affected consumers will have a full clean water supply on Monday (August 16).

He said, to ensure that the people in the affected areas have adequate water supply, a total of 34 water tankers have been operating 24 hours, including to several important premises such as haemodialysis centres and quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients.

In addition, a total of 151 static tanks and 86 taps have been provided throughout the affected areas.

In the meantime, Dr Mamad said the state government had set up a special committee to investigate the possibility that the current water supply crisis was due to sand dredging activities as alleged by many parties.

“The committee is chaired by the director of UPEN (State Economic Planning Unit) and several departments such as the Department of Environment (DOE), Land and Mines Office (PTG), Water Supply Department, Irrigation and Drainage Department, Satu and Kuala Terengganu district office,” he said.

Asked about the cost of the repairs, Dr Mamad said there were no details yet but it was expected that over RM1 million would be allocated for the purpose, including the cost of supplying clean water to consumers during the crisis.

For the record, the current water supply crisis is the worst ever in Terengganu involving five state constituencies and 104 village development and security committees (JPKK) and it is also the first burst pump incident to occur at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu. ― Bernama