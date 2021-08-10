Poultry farm in N. Sembilan given one week to clean up sewage system, says state exco

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir said the directive was issued after receiving complaints regarding pollution in the river, believed to be caused by the disposal of wastewater into drains from the farm. — Reuters pic

TAMPIN, Aug 10 ― A poultry farm in Air Kuning Selatan, Gemencheh, near here has been given one week starting yesterday to clean up its sewage system which is believed to have caused water pollution at Sungai Air Kuning.

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir said the directive was issued after receiving complaints regarding pollution in the river, believed to be caused by the disposal of wastewater into drains from the farm.

“The owner of the poultry farm has been given seven days to clean up and upgrade the sewage system.

“The state Veterinary Department will conduct a follow-up visit to the farm after the seven-day period ends and enforcement action will be taken against the owner if there is no improvement,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On Sunday, some residents lodged complaints to the authority about the discovery of animal carcasses that were believed to have died due to water pollution at the river. ― Bernama