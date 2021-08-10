Flexibility for those fully vaccinated can help kickstart domestic economy, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 ― The flexibility given to fully vaccinated individuals can help revive various domestic economic activities that will see more the opening of more economic and social sectors in stages soon.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi reminded all consumers and traders to work together to ensure full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, especially in states under Phase Two and Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) to keep everyone safe and healthy as well as ensure business sustainability.

“The permission given to fully vaccinated individuals to dine-in provides relief to operators of eateries, restaurants and cafes in states under Phase Two and Phase Three.

“The ministry enforcement officers will ensure all the SOPs are fully complied with by customers and the premises,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta said he was confident that the country was on the right track to move out of the Covid-19 pandemic in a more orderly and safe manner.

He said this was after 15.35 million or 65.6 per cent of the adult population in the country had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 8.25 million or 35.3 per cent completed both doses of the vaccination and daily vaccinations surpassed the 500,000 doses.

He added that the ministry had previously emphasised that all retail and distribution industry players should be prepared for the opening of all businesses sectors in stages after all employees were fully vaccinated and they made the necessary preparations to ensure that their operations complied with the SOPs.

“The ministry has also collaborated with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force in implementing the Retail Industry Vaccination (RIVac) programme in the Klang Valley since July 26.

“To date, a total of 29,105 industry workers have been vaccinated and the programme will be expanded to other states such as Penang and Johor soon based on the registrations received,” he said.

The relaxation of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase Two and Phase Three of the PPN came into force today following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement last Sunday.

States that are in Phase Two of PPR are Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Penang and Sabah while Labuan, Sarawak and Perlis are already in Phase Three. ― Bernama



