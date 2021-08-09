Terengganu MB: Free water supply for two months for residents experiencing disruption

Terengganu has been facing a water crisis since last Monday after a pipe at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu burst, affecting about 28,700 accounts. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 9 ― The Terengganu government has announced free water supply for two months to the owners of accounts in two districts who were affected by a burst pipe at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said it was a symbol of appreciation for the patience of residents in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus districts in facing the crisis, and the free water would be enjoyed after the repair work was completed.

“The state government truly understands the difficulties of the people in facing the current water crisis.

“To date, Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) is still in the process of repairing the pipe at Sungai Terengganu river bed,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

He said the state government had also been distributing clean water to all the residents in the affected areas during the ongoing crisis.

“I wish to thank to all quarters who have helped to ease the burden of the people including water supply companies nationwide, government agencies, non-government organisations (NGO) and volunteers.

“Hopefully, the repair work will run as scheduled to end this crisis,” he said.

Terengganu has been facing a water crisis since last Monday after a pipe at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu burst, affecting about 28,700 accounts. ― Bernama