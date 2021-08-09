Royal institution must be upheld as check and balance power, says Pahang Regent

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrives to officiate the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang, August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 9 ― The royal institution must be upheld and maintained as one of the last check and balance powers for the people and the country, said the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said the ruling monarch had also been given the responsibility, defined under the Constitution, to provide fair protection to every citizen regardless of race, religion and political affiliation.

“The royal institution is above politics, acting in an impartial or non-partisan manner and can also act as an arbitrator in the event of political parties’ dispute that could threaten the stability of the country.

“In other words, politicians also cannot hide or use the royal institution for the political interests of any party,” he said when officiating the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

The online conference was also attended by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Tengku Hassanal also said that the consent of the ruling monarch should be respected as stipulated in the Constitution and should not be considered as a formality or “ceremonial” only.

“The royal institution in Malaysia must be respected by all parties. The power of the King as provided in the law should not be disputed,” said Tengku Hassanal.

He also advised Parliament and State Assembly speakers to carry out their trust and duties based on experience, knowledge and high integrity to ensure the sitting runs transparently, fairly and equitably.

“The speaker has an important role to play in ensuring that the legislative debates run in a polite and orderly manner as per the standing orders set,” said Tengku Hassanal.

In another development, Tengku Hassanal said parliament and the state legislative assemblies as the foremost legislative body should strive to provide views and serve as a reference for the younger generation in preparation for them to shoulder the responsibility.

He said, although there were youth conferences at the parliament and state levels, efforts or engagement must be continued so that the concept of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy is understood and appreciated by the younger generation. ― Bernama