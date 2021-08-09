Malaysia’s numbers dip for third day in a row, with 17,236 new Covid-19 infections over last day

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — New Covid-19 infections have continued on its downward trend over the last several days, with 17,236 new cases reported over the last day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet detailed how one third of cases were detected in Selangor where 5,740 new infections were detected.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,567 new cases, Kedah with 1,328 infections, Johor with 1,232, Sabah who are under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan with 1,247, and Negri Sembilan with 1,215 new infections.

Cumulatively, a total of 1,279,776 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been detected locally.

MORE TO COME