Hishammuddin: EMCO in 30 localities in Perak, Sabah and Kelantan from Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in 30 localities in Perak, Sabah and Kelantan from Wednesday till AugUST 24.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in his daily statement on the National Recovery Plan here today said 23 of them were Orang Ali villages in the Batang Padang district in Perak.

The affected Orang Asli villages are Kg OA Sg Lah in Chendering sub-district, three in the Bidor sub-district namely Kg Senta, Kg Chang and Kg Sanding as well as Kg OA Menderang in the Sungkai sub-district.

The list also includes 18 villages in the Batang Padang sub-district, namely Kg OA Batu 6, Kg OA Batu 14, Kg OA Batu 16, Kg OA Batu 17, Kg OA Batu 18, Kg OA Batu 19, Kg Kenderong, Kg Sg Rensa, Kg Sg Chendon, Kg Sg Odak, Kg Ampangan, Kg Pos Woh, Kg OA Batu 7 and Batu 7 ½, Kg Sg Bot Dalam, Kg Sg Bot Luar, Kg Sg Tidong, Kg Lubuk Gaharu and Kg Woh Intake.

The other location in Perak is Taman Meru 2B, Kinta in Perak while five localities in Sabah under EMCO are PPR Taman Sri Balung and PPR Taman Sri Titingan in Tawau, Tolokoson Camp 2 (Tenom), Kampung Kota Tuaran (Tuaran) and Kampung Sarikan (Nabawan).

The EMCO will also be enforced in Taman Sri Bayu in Tumpat district in Kelantan.

Hishammuddin also announced that the EMCO in Sg Klau and Sg Chalit (Raub) as well as the IBN Highland construction site, Genting Highlands (Bentong) in Pahang and Taman Kinarut Ria in Papar, Sabah that are scheduled to end tomorrow are extended until August 17.

Touching on compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP), he said 38 premises were ordered to shut immediately for violating SOP yesterday, adding that 281 individuals were issued compounds and 21 were remanded for SOP offences.

Meanwhile, 28 illegal immigrants were detained and seven land vehicles were seized under Op Benteng yesterday, he added. ― Bernama