RoS invalidates Umno’s polls deferral, orders new date for party elections

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― The Umno supreme council’s move to postpone its internal party elections was invalid as its term already expired when the decision was made, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) said today.

In a brief statement, the RoS referred to the minutes of the Umno supreme council meeting dated July 7, highlighting that its officers’ three-year term expired on June 30.

“Based on the minutes of the Umno MKT meeting on July 7, 2021 to postpone the Umno MKT, division and branch elections for 18 months, RoS is of the view that that decision is not valid,” RoS said, referring to the Umno supreme council by its Malay initials MKT.

“This decision is because the term of the office bearers of the MKT for the term 2018/2021 had ended on June 30, 2021,” RoS added.

Separately, the Free Malaysia Today portal reported that the RoS has also directed Umno to hold its internal election and to inform the agency of the chosen dates as soon as possible.

Earlier in the same statement, the RoS stated its responsibility of ensuring that all activities and the administration of registered societies are carried out in line with their respective party constitution and which does not contravene the Societies Act 1966 or the country’s laws.

On June 30, 2018, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had won the Umno president post in a three-way fight. His term was to run until June 30, 2021.

