Pakatan warns Perikatan against weaponising MACC, cops, taxman against lawmakers

The Opposition coalition’s presidential council cited DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s ongoing corruption cases as evidence of such alleged abuse. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Pakatan Harapan expressed concern today that law enforcement agencies in the country could be manipulated to apply pressure on lawmakers who did not support the government.

The Opposition coalition’s presidential council cited DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s ongoing corruption cases as evidence of such alleged abuse.

The council said there was an apparent trend for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Royal Malaysia Police, and the Inland Revenue Board being to be applied against lawmakers who were against the government.

They purported to have also received information that such efforts to pressure and coerce members of parliament were ongoing, allegedly to sway support for the government.

“Therefore, we stress that enforcement agencies must be impartial, neutral, and not act according to the political whims of the government,” the council said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged to call for a confidence vote when Parliament convenes in September, to prove that he still possessed the majority support needed to remain in the position.

Earlier this week, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said enough of his party’s MPs have signed a declaration withdrawing support for Perikatan Nasional to deny it the simple majority needed to remain the government of the day.