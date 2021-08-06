Johor MB: State assembly sitting on Aug 12 will be best platform to determine if Perikatan government has the support of the state

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) at the vaccination centre (PPV) in KPJ Abdul Samad Hospital, Johor Baru August 6, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he will use the coming state assembly sitting to determine the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s legitimacy.

He said the state assembly sitting on August 12 was the most appropriate platform to check on the present government’s position.

Hasni added that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is also scheduled to attend the state assembly sitting in his role as the Gambir state assemblyman.

“The co-operation of all elected representatives or state assemblymen is a strategic partner in developing the state of Johor,” he said after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at KPJ Abdul Samad Hospital here today.

Also present were Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu.

Hasni’s response came after a statement by Johor Parti Prinumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary Datuk Sahruddin Jamal on Thursday urging Johor Umno to state its stand on Muhyiddin’s leadership.

According to Dr Sahruddin, the party is still waiting for a statement from Johor Umno following the announcement by its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the party is withdrawing support for the PN government and Muhyiddin.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno chief, said his party upheld democracy and the state constitution will be the basis for any decision made.

“In Johor, I will not interfere if a federal lawmaker has been given a mandate to make a decision as I will leave it to the respective MP.

“However, as head of the state government, I feel that such matters should be discussed in the state assembly when it goes into session to determine if the state administration has a vote of confidence,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

In Johor, the PN state government currently has 29 state assemblymen, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 27 of the 56-seat state assembly.

If an assemblyman withdraws support from PN, it will equalise with PH at 28 seats each and the hung Johor state assembly can be suspended or dissolved.