Tony Pua warns of Umno takeover should Perikatan fall, suggests ‘tolerating’ Muhyiddin’s govt until GE15

Pua express worries that Umno members with ongoing criminal cases may have it easy and be let off the hook should any Umno leader become the next prime minister — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― DAP’s Tony Pua has urged observers and industry players to think hard as to what may happen in the next few weeks should Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration fall, as it could have massive ramifications for years to come.

The Damansara MP pondered aloud the possibility of Umno ― the single party with the most seats in the Perikatan Nasional government ― taking over the reins from Muhyiddin, which may affect some criminal court cases involving the party’s leaders.

“Time to think long and hard. We now have the best chance ever to bring down the prime minister who betrayed the people's mandate to Pakatan Harapan in 2018 by forming the current backdoor government with Umno and PAS.

“But does it not look like if he resigns, Umno has positioned itself to succeed the PM-ship?,” he said.

He also went on to express worries that Umno members with ongoing criminal cases may have it easy and be let off the hook should any Umno leader become the next prime minister.

"And when any Umno leader becomes PM, wouldn't all the kleptocrats be set free or possibly even regain power?

"When Umno becomes head honcho in government again, you can certainly trust it to further consolidate its political power to emerge even stronger after the next election," Pua wrote.

Currently, Umno controls 38 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, but is split into two camps - one supporting Muhyiddin, and the other does not.

With the withdrawal of support from 11 Umno MPs, Muhyiddin's majority appears to be in doubt.

An alternative to Umno taking the reins, said Pua, was to "tolerate" Muhyiddin's government until the next general election.

“Or do we think a step ahead to stop the kleptocrats from getting away scot-free, or worse regain political control and power, even if it means tolerating the incompetent and treacherous Perikatan Nasional government in the hot seat just a little while longer.

“This checks Umno, while PH and the people can get rid of Muhyiddin and Azmin in the next general election. What do you think? Discuss,” he wrote.



