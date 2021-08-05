Sarawak records increase in new Covid-19 cases today, says SDMC

SDMC said in a statement that the Kuching district recorded the highest number of positive cases at 330, followed by Subis (106), Serian (70), Samarahan (36), Sibu (23) and Bau (21). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 5 ― Sarawak today recorded 759 new Covid-19 cases, higher than the 552 yesterday and raising the cumulative number of cases to 79,552, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the Kuching district recorded the highest number of positive cases at 330, followed by Subis (106), Serian (70), Samarahan (36), Sibu (23) and Bau (21).

Other districts which reported new Covid-19 cases today are Tatau (18), Kabong (17), Lundu (14), Beluru (10), Bintulu (eight), Betong, Miri and Simunjan (seven each), Asajaya (six), Sebauh (five), Dalat and Meradong (four each), Sri Aman (three), and Saratok and Selangau (two each), it said.

Mukah, Kapit, Sarikei, Tanjung Manis and Tebedu recorded one new case each, it added.

SDMC said two deaths were reported today, one each in Bintulu and Miri, raising the death toll from the disease in the state to 466. ― Bernama