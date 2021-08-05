Hishammuddin: Asean envoy to Myanmar must have full access to all parties

Malaysia’s Senior Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the special envoy will also be working with Asean Secretary General in sending humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre). ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The newly appointed Asean Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Mohd Yusof must be given full access to all parties in the country in the effort to help address the current situation there.

Malaysia’s Senior Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in welcoming the appointment of Erywan, who is Brunei’s Foreign Minister II, said it is an important step towards the implementation of the consensus adopted at the Asean leaders meeting on April 24.

“In implementing the five-point consensus mandated by Asean leaders, Malaysia is pleased with the consensus in appointing Erywan.

“Malaysia fully supports the appointment of the special envoy as he undertakes this role,” he said in his tweet.

Hishammuddin said the special envoy will also be working with Asean Secretary General in sending humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre).

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the appointment of Erywan and looks forward to continuing the international body’s cooperation with Asean on a coherent response to the crisis in Myanmar.

Since the military coup on February 1 that ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has been facing compounded political and public health crisis as the Covid-19 infection surges.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group claimed more than 900 people have been killed while nearly 7,000 people have been arrested since the coup. However, the military said the number of protesters killed is far lower.

In finding a solution for Myanmar, Asean had come up with five point consensus; 1. the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties to exercise utmost restraint; 2. constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people; 3. a special envoy of the Asean Chair to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of Asean; 4. Asean to provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre; and 5. the special envoy and delegation to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned. ― Bernama