Defying BN ally Umno, MCA announces support for Perikatan until GE15

MCA said the country will be mired in yet another political crisis should Muhyiddin's Perikatan government fall now. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― MCA said today it fully supports the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until the next general election, in contrast to its Barisan Nasional (BN) ally Umno, which has retracted its support.

In a statement, its political bureau said the party is however, still part of the BN coalition and will remain so to ensure political stability amid the pandemic.

“The MCA Political Bureau has convened today and is determined to implement the BN resolution to support the PN government until the next general election. This is the position of BN since last year and MCA has a duty to uphold it.

“MCA is a component member of the BN coalition, and has reiterated its resolve to remain with BN during this year's meeting of the general assembly.

“The facts and reality are evident; not one party or coalition can form a stable government if the PN government falls right now. It will only drag the country into yet another deep-end of a political crisis, to the detriment of the people and country.”

MCA has two MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, and four senators in the Dewan Negara.

Ayer Hitam MP and party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is the transport minister, and stood alongside Muhyiddin in the latter’s public address yesterday along Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PAS’ Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng and Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker are both deputy ministers in the Muhyiddin administration.

Umno, which is the most dominant party in BN, had announced that it was withdrawing support for prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has told Umno members to resign from their Cabinet posts to comply with the party’s ultimatum to retract support for the government.