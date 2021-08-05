Covid-19: 60pc of adult population in Sabah to be fully vaccinated by Sept 21, says state minister

According to Datuk Masidi Manjun, the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) had the capacity to administer up to 60,000 vaccinations on a daily basis, but the effort would also depend on the supply of vaccines. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 5 ― Sabah is on track to having 60 per cent of its adult population complete both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination by September 21, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said this was based on the increase in vaccination rate in the state, where yesterday alone, 46,840 doses of vaccine had been administered.

This takes the total number of doses given so far to 1.38 million, with 967,555 being first doses.

According to Masidi, the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) had the capacity to administer up to 60,000 vaccinations on a daily basis, but the effort would also depend on the supply of vaccines.

“Based on the assumption that adequate vaccine supply is guaranteed, according to the plan, JKNS can maintain the momentum to continue administering vaccines at a high rate, and we can achieve the target (of 60 per cent vaccination rate),” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the spokesperson for the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, said the number of sporadic cases had increased in the state, with 24 per cent or 251 cases out of 1,062 new positive cases today detected from the category, compared to 21.2 per cent or 201 of 949 cases yesterday.

“Close contact continues to be the main contributor, namely 569 cases, or almost 54 per cent of the cases today, and 967 positive cases today were from Category One, namely asymptomatic, and Category Two with mild symptoms,” he said. ― Bernama