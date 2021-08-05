Cops seek eyewitnesses of crash along Damansara-Puchong highway involving food delivery rider

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said today a car rammed the motorcycle ridden by S. Brandon, 27, in front of Setiawalk as he was on his way to deliver food. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Police are seeking eye-witnesses to assist in the investigation into an accident along the Damansara-Puchong Highway on July 25 that has left a food delivery rider in a coma in hospital.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said today a car rammed the motorcycle ridden by S. Brandon, 27, in front of Setiawalk as he was on his way to deliver food.

He said a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showed a car switch from the left lane to the right and knocking down the motorcyclist who was in the middle lane.

“The driver drove away after the accident. The motorcyclist suffered serious injury,” he said in a statement.

Azman said Brandon was rushed to the Serdang Hospital, and transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on July 28.

People who have information on the accident can contact the investigating officer, Insp Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Nasir, at 012-9845477 or any police station, he said. ― Bernama