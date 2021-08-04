Police make unannounced visit to Muda and Undi18 co-founders’ homes

A picture shared on the activists’ Twitter accounts showing plainclothes policemen at the front gate of their house.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The police paid a surprise visit to the homes of three youth activists today, one of which is located in Perak, in a bid to ascertain the trio’s whereabouts.

Tweets by Malaysia United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) co-founders Amir Abdul Hadi and Dr Thanussha Francis Xavier, and co-founder of the Undi18 movement Qyira Yusri described the officers’ visits to their homes in the capital and Taiping.

The timing of the tweets, if consistent with the timing of the police visits, all took place within an hour, starting with Dr Thanussha’s at 2.54pm, followed by Amir’s at 3.22pm, and Qyira’s home at 3.48pm.

So police sampai kat rumah aku di Taiping untuk ambil gambar dari luar dan soal keluarga saya tentang saya.



Takde hal, kami kerjasama.



Tapi kalau harapan anda adalah intimidasi, maaflah saya tak akan berhenti #LAWAN . pic.twitter.com/5a1Z4axxE2 — Dr Thanussha 🏴🇲🇾 (@DrThanussha) August 4, 2021

“So the police arrived at my house in Taiping to take photographs from outside and questioned my family about me.

“No issue, we cooperate. But if your hopes are (through) intimidation, I am sorry I will not stop fighting,” Dr Thanussha tweeted.

Baru dimaklumkan bahawa pihak polis dari IPK KL telah hadir ke rumah keluarga saya hari ini.



Saya anggap ini satu bentuk intimidasi dari Kerajaan PN yang sedang terdesak.



Jangan ingat ini boleh melemahkan semangat kami untuk terus #Lawan pic.twitter.com/TpeqcQdvn4 — amirx abd hadi (@amirxabdhadi) August 4, 2021

Amir meanwhile said he was informed of the police visit to his family home, and said it was a form of intimidation by the Perikatan Nasional government whom he labelled as “desperate”.

“Don’t think this can weaken our spirits to keep on fighting,” he wrote.

Qyira who had actually retweeted and commented on Dr Thanussha’s post found herself in a similar situation 45 minutes later.

Police just came to my house and demanded to know where I was. Why the police intimidation? Why can't you contact our lawyers? — Qyira 🏴 (@takterqyira) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a statement by the Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) group condemned the unannounced police visits, calling it a fear tactic against the rakyat and especially those who were involved in the #Lawan rally held over the weekend.

It said the action is baseless and unjustified, as the other youth activists who were called recently to have their statements recorded over their participation in Saturday’s rally had cooperated fully with investigators.

“These actions of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is a form of a threat towards the rakyat, especially those who were involved in the #Lawan rally, to remain silent and obedient to the cruel, heartless and failed regime,” it wrote.

“SSR will be united in opposing any form of pressure that is given to rakyat who were only voicing their discontent towards the decay and oppression.

“We demand that PDRM stop the intimidation, which can amount to threats, to the rakyat who were there to oppose and express their anger towards a failed government who are ruling and destroying this country.”

On Saturday, hundreds of youth attended a rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet over their failure to handle the Covid-19 pandemic while urging for Parliament to continue sitting.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had said a total of 29 individuals have been identified and will be asked to give their statements to assist the investigation.