IGP says 29 individuals from #Lawan gathering identified, will be called to give statements

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference on the enforcement MCO 3.0 SOP in Bukit Aman May 31, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A total of 29 individuals have been identified and will be called in to give their statements to assist in the investigation into the organisation of the ‘Keluar dan #Lawan’ gathering in the capital yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said all of the individuals involved are asked to cooperate during the course of the investigation.

Police were also identifying several other individuals through video recordings and photographs.

“Police have received 20 reports over the gathering,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said the organisers and participants of the rally had clearly violated standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) as well as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021, which is still in force.

“The police have previously warned all parties to comply with the SOPs for the safety of the public,” he said.

Acryl Sani said that stern action would be taken against any party who deliberately violated the SOPs.

“The attitude of the organisers and participants who were defiant and went on to hold the gathering despite being advised to prioritise health safety is irresponsible, especially in the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Police have started an investigation on the organisers and participants under the provisions of Act 342 and other relevant acts,” he said. — Bernama