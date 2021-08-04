PM, DPM expected to hold separate public addresses today amid political turmoil

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen talking to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a special Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a special announcement today, as the country is thrown into another political conundrum following the withdrawal of support by Umno from the ruling coalition.

The special address was initially scheduled for 11.30am with broadcasts on RTM, TV3 and Astro Awani but no further details were provided on the announcement.

At the time of writing, the Prime Minister’s Office has not provided any further details of a possible scheduled announcement.

Muhyiddin is currently in an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Separately, Malay news portal Sinar Harian reported that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is also expected to make a special announcement at 4pm today.

According to the report, the announcement concerned the stance of Barisan Nasional MPs who were keen on supporting the ruling government and is a response to an earlier announcement on the withdrawal of support by Umno.

Ismail’s office has not confirmed the matter just yet.

The political turmoil comes after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House.

Earlier yesterday, Umno MP for Lenggong Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister.

In a statement, he said that he had decided to quit the Cabinet in adherence with Umno’s decision to not support the PN government as led by Muhyiddin.