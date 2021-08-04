Klang’s HTAR field hospital final checks underway before Friday opening, says its director

HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said the field hospital is undergoing final checks and preparations by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Armed Forces (ATM). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 ― The field hospital constructed for Covid-19 patients in the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR), Klang car park is expected to be open for use this Friday evening.

HTAR director, Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi, said when contacted today that it is undergoing final checks and preparations by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Armed Forces (ATM).

“We’re doing a careful inspection today and tomorrow begins the dry run till Friday morning. We hope to start using the field hospital by Friday evening,” he said.

He said the field hospital measuring 15.24m x 30.48m will provide beds for 100 category 3 and above patients requiring oxygen therapy. HTAR is currently treating about 1,000 Covid-19 patients.

He said it will be equipped with a treatment room, donning and doffing room, toilet and bathroom, and nurses’ station.

He welcomed non-medical volunteers for the field hospital and said they could enquire with Mercy Malaysia.

The construction of the field hospital is the result of a partnership between the Ministry of Health (MOH), Maybank and Mercy Malaysia under a programme to increase Covid-19 hospital capacity. ― Bernama