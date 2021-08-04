Klang hospital shoots down claims patients made to sit on floor

The Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital is pictured in Klang May 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang has denied claims that the patients in the hospital had to sit on the floor using cardboards.

Hospital director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi in a statement posted on the HTAR Facebook page said that investigations revealed that no patients were found sitting on the floor using cardboards at the Emergency and Trauma Department.

“For information, in the event that there are not enough beds to accommodate the number of patients, they will be temporarily asked to sit on chairs or wheelchairs,” he said.

Dr Zulkarnain explained that Covid-19 patients who were transferred from the Emergency and Trauma Department to a temporary ward located at the Ambulatory Care Complex (ACC) were comfortable as it was equipped with an air conditioning facility.

“The department is currently waiting for the opening of a field hospital at HTAR which is expected to start operating in the next few days, to accommodate the relatively large number of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

He was responding to a screenshot of an online news portal report shared by a local politician on his Facebook page claiming inadequate medical supplies and equipment at the HTAR. — Bernama