Johor state assembly sitting to be held as scheduled on Aug 12, says speaker

JOHOR BARU, Aug 4 ― The Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting will be held as scheduled next Thursday (August 12), said Johor DUN Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said so far it had only received one motion regarding the vaccination programme for the Johor people, adding that a notice on the sitting had also been sent to all the 56 state assemblymen.

Suhaizan advised all state assemblymen to focus the discussions and debates on the plight of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure the smooth running of the DUN sitting, strict preparations are being carried out, especially compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) following the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

He confirmed that so far only one state assemblyman tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing quarantine. ― Bernama