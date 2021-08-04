Dr Adham: Over 22 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday

Private companies vaccinate their employees under the Silver Vax Programme at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. —Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A total of 22,152,367 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said 14,711,532 doses were administered as first dose, while 7,440,835 doses were administered to second dose recipients.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 3 Ogos 2021 ialah 22,152,367 dos.



483,368 dos pada 3 Ogos.



Dos 1 : 240,394

Dos 2 : 242,974



Jumlah yg terima dos pertama ialah 14,711,532 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 7,440,835 orang terima dos kedua.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/AGT2mpIpB1 — Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) August 4, 2021

According to percentage, 45 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose and 22.8 per cent having completed both doses of the vaccination, he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, 483,368 doses were administered yesterday with 240,394 doses as first dose and 242,974 doses as second dose. — Bernama



