Public Accounts Committee: Pre-proceedings meeting to provide updates on issues raised in Auditor-General’s Report

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh speaks to reporters in Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has introduced pre-proceedings meeting to enable Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid to provide the latest development on issues investigated under the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN).

Its chairman Wong Kah Woh said in the meeting today Nik Azman provided updates on proceedings involving Amanah Raya Berhad under the Finance Ministry as well as proceedings related to the security control and enforcement activities of the Malaysian maritime zone.

“Through the meeting, PAC members are given a clear picture and the latest updates regarding the proceedings that will be held, thus ensuring that all facts and information obtained by the Committee are always accurate,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Amanah Raya Berhad issue was reported in LKAN 2019 Series 1 which was tabled in Parliament on Nov 7, 2020, while issues related to the security control and enforcement activities of the Malaysian maritime zone were tabled in Parliament on July 14, 2020.

“In the proceedings of Amanah Raya Berhad which is a company of the Minister of Finance Incorporated under the Ministry of Finance, Datuk Asri Hamidon (Treasury secretary-general) was present along with Azmeen Adnan (Amanah Raya group managing director) to provide clarifications on all issues raised by LKAN 2019 Series 1.

“Meanwhile, two witnesses were called for proceedings on the Malaysian Maritime Zone Security Control and Enforcement Activities, namely the Senior Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of the National Security Council (MKN) Datuk Jamil Rikon, and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Dahlan Abdul Aziz, who oversees the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the marine police, to provide explanations on the issues raised by the Auditor-General,” he said.

Wong said he was certain that the introduction of the pre-proceedings meeting would make the PAC’s governance more structured as well as ensure that the credibility and integrity of the committee would always be respected by all government ministries, departments and agencies.

He said both reports on Amanah Raya and security control and enforcement activities of the Malaysian maritime zone were expected to be tabled in Parliament in October after the committee finalised its conclusions and recommendations. — Bernama