Police’s anti-contraband unit uncovers fake liquor processing activity in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 ― A police team has busted a syndicate specialising in making counterfeit and contraband liquor in Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the raid on a two-storey house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Skudai this morning was a joint operation between Battalion 5 of the General Operations Force (PGA) and the Johor Baru North’s Criminal Investigation Department.

He said police seized 244 boxes of liquor of various brands and liquor essences with a value of about RM3 million, including tax in the 8,10am raid.

Police also seized 20,000 pieces of Customs Department stickers that were suspected to be fake, a Daihatsu Delta lorry, a Nissan Cefiro car, seven units of mobile phones of various brands as well as the counterfeit liquor processing equipment.

“Police also arrested two local male suspects aged 27 and 41, who were directly involved in the smuggling of the liquor that was believed to be fake,” Ayob Khan said at a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

“We also arrested four Myanmar nationals, aged 29 to 37, who were suspected to be workers in the premises.

“Initial investigations revealed that this activity has been operating for the past five months,” he added.

He said the two Malaysian suspects were remanded for 10 days, while all Myanmar suspects were remanded for 14 days starting today.

Ayob Khan said the suspects arrested were only workers and investigators believe that the group’s leaders are still free.

He said the syndicate may still be producing the fake liquor elsewhere.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 75 of the Excise Act 1976 (offense of making, processing liquor and possessing liquor making equipment).

Checks on the seized items saw the counterfeit liquor bottles of various brands using fake Customs Department stickers to confuse consumers and the authorities.



