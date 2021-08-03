Law minister Takiyuddin must apologise to Agong for jumping gun on revoking EOs, says Umno’s Nazri Aziz

Nazri also confirmed a secret meeting between some Umno lawmakers at the Defence Ministry’s Wisma Perwira here last Sunday night to express support for the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz believes de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan owes an apology to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for prematurely announcing the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances in Parliament last week.

The Star today reported the Umno lawmaker as saying Takiyuddin should do so as soon as he is discharged from hospital, where he has been since last Friday after undergoing an angiogram.

“Once he recovers, Takiyuddin must apologise to the King because it was his mistake. He should not have prematurely announced the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances.

“This is in order to ensure political harmony,” Nazri was quoted saying.

Last Thursday, the Agong via Istana Negara said that the revocation was made without royal consent, and also expressed his deep disappointment that the ordinances were not tabled for debate in Parliament by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as decreed.

Takiyuddin was censured for confusing Parliament by saying the ordinances were revoked on July 21 when the King had yet to assent.

Nazri was also reported confirming a secret meeting with some Umno lawmakers at the Defence Ministry’s Wisma Perwira here last Sunday night to express support for the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the meeting was called by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is also Umno vice-president.

“We want to negate the statement by Sahfri because who is he to claim there is no such support?

“That is why Ismail Sabri, being our vice-president, called for a meeting at Wisma Perwira,” Nazri was quoted as saying.

He was referring to Barisan Nasional executive secretary Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz’s statement denying that the coalition’s MPs are in support of the PN government.

However, The Star reported Nazri saying that no statutory declarations or declaration letters in support of Muhyiddin to stay on as prime minister were signed contrary to earlier news reports.

Yesterday, Malay daily Sinar Harian quoted an unnamed source claiming that 30 BN MPs met at Wisma Perwira on Sunday night and signed letters supporting Muhyiddin as PM.