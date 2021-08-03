Hishammuddin: Malaysia to highlight Covid-19 vaccine, Myanmar issue at Asean foreign ministers meeting

Senior Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the mutual recognition of vaccines, especially among Asean countries, is important to facilitate cross-matching in the future. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Malaysia will emphasise on three key points, including the importance of mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccine by Asean member countries, at the 54th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings this week.

Senior Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the mutual recognition of vaccines, especially among Asean countries, is important to facilitate cross-matching in the future.

“The second emphasis is on the ‘5-point Consensus’ to find a solution to the political crisis in Myanmar,” he said in his latest post on Facebook today.

Hishammuddin said the “5-point Consensus” which was agreed to during the Asean Leaders’ Meeting last April must be implemented immediately, especially in channelling humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar.

“Thirdly, Myanmar must ensure that the Asean Chair’s Special Envoy and its delegation are given full access to meet all stakeholders,” he said.

Apart from that, Hishammuddin said the meeting also discussed the progress of Asean community-building efforts, key areas and outcomes of Asean, and applications to become Asean dialogue partners. ― Bernama