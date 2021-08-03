Man charged with insulting Islam via Facebook post in Taiping

Sarajun Hoda Abdul Hassan, 65, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

TAIPING, Aug 3 ― A former Bersih 2.0 activist was charged at the Sessions Court today with posting insulting comments on Islam on social media last April.

Sarajun Hoda Abdul Hassan, 65, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

According to the charge sheet, Sarajun Hoda had consciously made and initiated the transmission of offensive communications on Islam on his Facebook page between 9am and 12.52pm on April 26 which was read after about 9am at No 15 Jalan Wawasan 8, Taman Wawasan Jaya in Parit Buntar on April 27.

The charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communication and Multimedia 1988 Act provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Sariza Ismail appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar, Abraham Au and Manjit Singh Saini.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court. He is also required to report to the nearest police station every month.

The case will be re-mentioned on Oct 7. ― Bernama