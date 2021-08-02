Sabah Law Society says govt has failed to uphold Malaysia’s rule of law

Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin also said the federal government had failed to observe the separation of powers in their recent handling of Parliament and the Emergency Ordinance and failed the basic structure of Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 2 ― After failing to uphold the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Parliament with regards to the Emergency Ordinance, Sabah Law Society (SLS) president Roger Chin said that the government is abusing its position by suspending Parliament.

Chin said the government has failed to respect the Federal Constitution and the role and function of Parliament.

“It was plain to see that persons in power were desperate not to allow the Parliament sitting to continue.

“The use of the Ministry of Health ― arguably the most important ministry in present times ― as a reason to adjourn was entirely transparent in its intention and has sullied the reputation of the ministry,” he said.

Chin said what has made matters even worse was the fact that many parties responsible for causing the debacle subsequently claim their supposed dedication to the rule of law and the supremacy of the Agong.

“The statements are unbelievable in light of their actual conduct, and it appears that the only respect being given to the provisions of the Federal Constitution and the Agong is merely lip service,” he said.

Chin also said that the federal government had failed to observe the separation of powers in their recent handling of Parliament and the Emergency Ordinance and failed the basic structure of Malaysia.

“The SLS is entirely in agreement with the statement by the YDPA, that the provisions of Article 150(2B) read together with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution provide that the power to promulgate and revoke emergency ordinances (‘EO’) vest in His Majesty,” he said.

Chin said that the de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s announcement in Parliament on July 26 that the Emergency Ordinances was revoked as of July 21 was “misguided and ill-advised”.

Chin said this has further eroded public confidence in Malaysian public institutions at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet.

“The SLS is saddened to see the role of Parliament is almost entirely disregarded at this critical juncture, for selfish reasons. People are looking to their leaders for guidance and assistance, and the SLS is disheartened to see the disgraceful conduct of those in power,” he said.