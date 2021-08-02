Police arrest seven linked to local man’s death, says KL police chief

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim gives a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The police have arrested seven Malaysian men believed to be involved in a murder case reported on July 29.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, based on information received, the police managed to identify those arrested as aged between 18 and 26 and are currently investigating their involvement in an existing scam syndicate.

“All the six men who were arrested will be remanded until August 6.

“The case is currently investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The police are also investigating if there is an existing scam syndicate linked to the mule accounts used in this case,” he added.

Among other items confiscated from the apartment on Jalan Kuching are cash worth RM24,901, an air gun, 31 mobile phones, 35 mobile phone SIM cards, 34 bank cards, one laptop, one motorcycle and one car.

Based on information received from the wife of the murder victim, Azmi said the police not only managed to discover the murder victim but also rescued five other Malaysian citizens (four men and one woman) who were kept in an apartment on Jalan Kuching.

“We found the murder victim after his wife had informed us of his absence since July 29 and provided us with information of his last known whereabouts.

“On July 31, the police found an unconscious man lying on the bed of a hotel on Jalan Bukit Ceylon.

“When medical officers arrived at the scene, they had verified that the man had died,” Azmi told reporters today during a press conference at the Jalan Hang Tuah Police Contingent Headquarters.

Following a post-mortem conducted on the murder victim, the cause of death was determined as blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Azmi added that the police are also in the midst of identifying the murder weapon used on the victim.