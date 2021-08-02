Manager: 3,600-8,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to be administered daily at KLCC walk-in vaccination centre

Foreign workers are seen at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — About 3,600 to 8,000 vaccinations will be administered daily at the KL Convention Centre (KLCC) vaccination centre (PPV) to walk-in recipients in the Klang Valley from today to August 22.

KLCC PPV3 manager Dr Zaisuria Azmi said the vaccination capacity depended on the number of people present during the operating hours from 2 pm to 8.30 pm daily.

“As a start, the number of vaccinations will be 3,600 but the capacity will be increased depending on the number of attendees with a maximum of 8,000 vaccine jabs a day.

“If there is a need, we will increase the vaccination capacity and increase the number of staff, which currently consists of 231 health and non-health workers,” she told reporters at the KLCC PPV, here, today.

She said on the first day of the KLCC PPV opening at 2pm today, 500 vaccine recipients had already registered by 2.30pm.

“The process is running smoothly so far and many are coming. For those who have attended and failed to get vaccinated because the vaccines allocated for the day have run out, we will ask them to come back the next day,” she said.

A survey by Bernama found that the public had started arriving at the KLCC as early as noon to register for their vaccinations.

Vaccination at KLCC PPV involves three channels namely HCO F, HCO G and HCO H which are specifically for people aged 40 years and above or the “comorbid” group (high-risk group for severe effects from Covid-19 if infected) which will take place until Wednesday.

Registration was done on the first floor while vaccinations were carried out on the first, third and fourth floors, and at exactly 2 pm today, people were allowed to enter to get their vaccinations after registration.

KLCC is one of the nine PPVs listed for walk-in vaccinations for residents in the Klang Valley and this initiative will continue for all Malaysians, aged 18 and above, from Thursday to August 22.

Vaccine recipient Samuel Soon, 53, said he previously had to cancel his appointment as the PPV located in Shah Alam was too far from his house in Puchong.

“After cancelling, I had not gotten another appointment, so I’m taking this chance to get vaccinated. I’m very pleased as the process is very quick,” he said.

Meanwhile in Shah Alam, around 3,000 people showed up at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) PPV here, for their walk-in vaccinations but the situation was still under control with the assistance of various enforcement agencies and volunteers.

A recipient, Kamarulzaman Baharudin, 46, said he arrived at the centre as early as noon from Puchong as he had missed his previous appointment as he was unwell at that time.

In Kepala Batas, Penang, a centenarian was happy and delighted to be vaccinated via walk-in at the Dewan Millenium PPV today.

Che Ah Taib,100, who lives in Pongsu Seribu, was brought by her son Salim Saad, 63, for her vaccination using the drive-through method at the centre as she was not strong enough to walk and required a wheelchair.

“Maybe I wasn’t called for my vaccination as I had just registered on MySejahtera, so I took the chance to walk-in today after the announcement that it is opened to the elderly and Alhamdulillah, I have received my first dose.

In IPOH, SilverVax, Perak’s vaccination programme, that began today, was well received when around 150 companies in the state registered to book and purchase the vaccine since applications were open on July 23.

Majuperak Holdings Bhd (MHB) group chief executive officer Nizran Noordin said they targeted around 100,000 recipients under this programme, including workers and their spouses.

“Currently in Perak, over 150 companies have registered to purchase the vaccine and they are now waiting for the call to receive them. This programme, however, is not for profit but it is to help the Perak state government achieve herd immunity faster.

“As we know, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) are at no cost, but ours is a paid programme. To purchase, visit our website www.vaksinperak.com,” he added. — Bernama